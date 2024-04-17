Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $666,535.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.