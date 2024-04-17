Comparing MGO Global (MGOL) and Its Competitors

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -334.81% -9.70% -9.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.44 MGO Global Competitors $2.23 billion $147.07 million 16.55

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MGO Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, indicating that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MGO Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 336 1555 2230 69 2.48

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 29.43%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

