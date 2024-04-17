CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 223,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 300,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Recommended Stories

