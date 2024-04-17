Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,867 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 160,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,392,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

