Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,252 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,620,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756,598. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.