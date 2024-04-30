Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 53,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 44,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 185,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107,221. The company has a market cap of $471.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

