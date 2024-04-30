Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.93 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.93 billion and approximately $161.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $12.79 or 0.00021250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,131,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,261,562 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

