Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,684,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70. The stock has a market cap of $303.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

