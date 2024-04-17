Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 146,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 307,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

