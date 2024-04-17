Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 649,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR remained flat at $30.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $32.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.