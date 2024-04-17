Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.44

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.44 and last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 69693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5601057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

