BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

