Bison Wealth LLC Invests $493,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

RSPS opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

