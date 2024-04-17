SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 2,490 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

