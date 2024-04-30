Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.81.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRGV shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NRGV
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Energy Vault Stock Performance
Shares of NRGV opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.58.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Vault
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.