Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRGV shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 77,966 shares of company stock worth $124,984 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

