Dynex Trading Down 14.2% This Week (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $44.16 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynex has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 88,664,206 coins and its circulating supply is 88,670,143 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 88,651,187.20302178. The last known price of Dynex is 0.48990499 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,777,538.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.