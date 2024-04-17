Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.