Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $103.78

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.56.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

