TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

