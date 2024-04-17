AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 2,040,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,660,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 905.91 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

