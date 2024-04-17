Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.86. 3,467,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,664,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,800,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,618,000 after buying an additional 6,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

