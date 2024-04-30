Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $684.44 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $684.44 million and $22.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,352 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.