West Paces Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Regency Centers comprises approximately 0.7% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

