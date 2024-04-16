Wealth Alliance Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.59. 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

