Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $22,793,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 73,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,069,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $645.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.57. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

