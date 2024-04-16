Main Street Research LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

LLY traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $749.20. 1,363,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $367.35 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

