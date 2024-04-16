Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $617.52. 3,504,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,426. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $602.41 and a 200 day moving average of $508.76.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.48.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

