Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,079,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.