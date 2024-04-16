Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,881 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 927,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,909,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 899,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 94,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.24%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

