Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,452,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $339.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.41. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

