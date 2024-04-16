Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.21. Approximately 333,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,903,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after buying an additional 571,796 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

