EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 2%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 27,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 944,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $128,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,169 shares of company stock worth $1,437,509. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 144.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

