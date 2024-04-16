Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 14.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $57,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. 903,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

