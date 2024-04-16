United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.94.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

