TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Price Target Raised to $1.40 at HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 239.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

