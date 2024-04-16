IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 146,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437 in the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of IES by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.34. IES has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

