The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 421,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,200. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

