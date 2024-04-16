Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. 103,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,121. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

