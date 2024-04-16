Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

