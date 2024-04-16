The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $433.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $433.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.60.

Shares of GS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.60. The company had a trading volume of 736,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

