Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,789.15. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

