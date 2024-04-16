Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
TSE TVE opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,789.15. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
