Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of SIA opened at C$13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$953.72 million, a P/E ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
