Chartwell Retirement Residences to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$179.95 million during the quarter.

