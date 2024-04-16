Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $67.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Corteva stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

