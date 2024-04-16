SFI Advisors LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 99,663 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $8,715,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 63,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 302,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.91.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.