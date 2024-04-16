Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.