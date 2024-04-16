Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 188 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.4 %

CARR stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

