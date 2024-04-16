Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.98.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,418,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,952,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.79. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

