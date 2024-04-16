Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CQP opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

