Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.1 %

MAR opened at $248.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.